CBS's Public Eye Shuts, For Good

Given the acknowledged cutbacks at CBSNews.com, and the firing of editor Matthew Felling before the holidays, the shut-down of CBS’s “Public Eye” blog, reported at TVNewser.com, is a bit of a non-story. The reason why CBS says it’s shutting the site down, however, is worth noting:

We weren’t able to find a sustainable business model for Public Eye. We are exploring ways to maintain a similar spirit of public discourse by engaging the CBSNews.com audience and building a community around multiple voices.

We wish sustainable business models on all bloggers, but holding “Public Eye” to that standard seems odd. Recall that “Public Eye” was introduced two years ago as part of a slate of reforms after Dan Rather’s report on President Bush’s military service was found to be based on falsified documents, unleashing a storm of conservative rage against the network. The idea was to strengthen CBS News’ connection to its viewers by making the newsroom more “transparent” — not to make money.

That task will be left to Katie Couric’s blog, “Couric & Co.,” which appears to be plugging along, albeit mostly with links to her video segments.

