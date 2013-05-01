The Latest Episode Of CBS's 'Person Of Interest' Had A Hedge Fund Called 'VAC Capital' That's Under Investigation

The most recent episode of CBS’s crime drama “Person Of Interest” featured a fictitious Stamford, Connecticut-based hedge fund VAC Capital being investigation for insider trading by the SEC, New York Post’s Kaja Whitehouse pointed out.



According to a clip, the show’s plot focuses on a hedge fund trader, Brandon Boyd, who dumped a pharmaceutical company’s stock based on a tip about a failed drug trial from a doctor.

The clip also shows a screencap of VAC’s website that says the hedge fund, which is based in Stamford and has $13.5 million AUM, was founded in 1990 by Vincent Cochran.

This sounds strikingly similar to Steve Cohen’s Stamford, Connecticut-based SAC Capital.

Back in November, former SAC portfolio manager Mathew Martoma was charged with an insider trading scheme involving information in pharmaceutical companies.

According to the complaint, prosecutors allege Martoma received confidential negative drug trial information from a doctor. The fund then dumped the stocks and avoided $276 million in losses, the complaint said.

SAC recently agreed to pay a record $602 million to settle the charges with the SEC. Martoma has pleaded not guilty. Cohen has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Check out the “Person Of Interest” clip below:



