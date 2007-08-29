CBS's New Plan to Save Katie Couric and the Evening News

They’re sending Katie to Iraq–where she will presumably do the Anderson Cooper windblown, puffy-mic-on-the-battlefield thing in hopes of generating additional reporting cred. This is presumably one of CBS’s last, best hopes to save the Evening News (and Katie), the former of which, at least, is relentlessly headed for extinction.



The demise of the TV evening news, of course, isn’t Katie’s fault. And a week or two of battlefield reporting isn’t going to save anything. More from Variety.

