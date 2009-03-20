CBS's NCAA 'Boss Button' Now A Comcast Ad

Another nice change to CBS Sports’ March Madness Web coverage: The “boss button” is now a Comcast ad.



For years, CBS (CBS) has included a “boss button” on its video player, which, when clicked, took you to a cheeky-looking spreadsheet. The idea is that if you’re watching at work, and your boss comes by, it looks like you’re tooling around in Excel, and not watching a game.

Now it’s an ad for Comcast (CMCSA) that… looks like an Excel spreadsheet! Laugh now, but CBS says people clicked on that thing 2.5 million times last year, including 1.2 million times on the first day of the tournament.

We assume this was sold as part of a bigger package, and not on a CPM basis — Comcast got a logo on the main player screen, for example. But we estimate the “boss button” component could make CBS about $100,000.

