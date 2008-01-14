CBS's Moonves To Cave on Writers Strike?

This is so thin it doesn’t even qualify as a rumour, but it’s a weekend, so here goes: A couple of Hollywood insiders told us last night they’re hearing that the CBS’s Les Moonves is agitating to have the studios reopen talks with the striking writers.

Moonves: The weakest link?

This would make sense. As Michael Learmonth argues, CBS is more dependent on scripted shows than reality- and Superbowl-stoked Fox, and, unlike NBC, it doesn’t have a global conglomerate’s financials in which to bury its pain.

