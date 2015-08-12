Stephen Colbert can't wait to mock Donald Trump on the 'Late Show': 'Right now, I'm just dry-Trumping'

Stephen Colbert can’t wait to mock Donald Trump.

Colbert told reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills on Monday that he chose to debut his “Late Show” on September 8, because he knew that the primary race would be in full swing and would provide him some great fodder for jokes. But, Donald Trump’s participation has definitely upped the ante for the new late-night host.

“I want to do jokes on Donald Trump so badly, and I have no venue. So, right now, I’m just dry‑Trumping,” Colbert joked, according to a transcript acquired by Business Insider.

Although Colbert did take to digital video in June to mock Trump’s announcement that he’d be running, Colbert really hopes the real estate mogul will stay in the race long enough to get his jokes on CBS’s “Late Show.”

“I just want to say that every little boy grows up believing that they could be President of the United States, and I’m so happy that that little boy is Donald Trump,” Colbert said.

“I just hope he’s taking his vitamins. Please stay healthy until I get on the air,” he continued. “Don’t do anything dangerous. Don’t ride any motorcycles, because every night before I go to bed, I light a candle and pray that he stays in the race, and I also pray that no one puts that candle anywhere near his hair.”

