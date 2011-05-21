CBSNews.com Launches Weekly Webshow "What's Trending" With Shira Lazar

LOS ANGELES (via Skype Video) With a new studio in Hollywood Hills and a presenting sponsor in AT&T, CBSNews.com launched on Tuesday a weekly Webshow titled “What’s Trending“with Shira Lazar.



The show covers political and cultural developments which are “trending” on social media.

For the past two years, Lazar has been doing live Web reporting and producing for CBS News around major entertainment and political events.

We spoke with her via Skype Video about the show, its distribution and how it works with its sponsor AT&T.

Here’s more on the show by Liz Shannon Miller at NewTeeVee.

Andy Plesser, Managing Editor

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.