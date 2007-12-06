Hey CBS News, You Have An iPhone Site

Looks like CBSNews.com is prepping a site optimised for Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone. It looks unfinished but cool: It has the iPhone “slide” navigation, and anyone who’s tired of super-cluttered home pages will appreciate the minimalist design. There are graphics, but no video. You can check it out at: cbsnews.com/iphone.

So far, the two folks we’ve reached at CBS News and CBS were unaware the site existed. We learned about it via Cyberjournalist.

Go ahead, click on the links and pretend you have one. We also have screenshots after the jump…

