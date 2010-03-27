Who Needs A TV When You Have An iPad?

Who needs a TV, or even a laptop, when you have an iPad?First noticed by The Other Mac Blog, CBS.com is preparing for traffic from iPads by tweaking its Flash site to operate with HTML5, which will work on the iPad (which Mac rumours concluded by peeking at the css code.)



Raise your hand if you want to watch How I Met Your Mother on the iPad.

…

::Raises hand::

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.