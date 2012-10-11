A Hollywood Assistant Just Sold Her Industry Parody Tumblr To CBS

Lauren Bachelis just went fromHollywood assistant to TV show creator/writer.

Photo: Twitter

Five months after starting the popular #HollywoodAssistants blog, Berkeley grad Lauren Bachelis sold a TV comedy to CBS inspired by her industry parody Tumblr.Bachelis launched the humorous blog in May while working as an assistant at Creative Artists Agency (CAA) before leaving for a job as assistant to “New Girl” creator/executive producer Liz Meriweather.



And now, just a few months later, Fred Savage—who has a production deal at CBS—will direct and executive produce the story of Bachelis paying her post-college dues at a top Hollywood agency.

“Bachelis will write and serve as supervising producer on the project, titled 20-Nothings, which revolves around five over-educated 20-nothings living in Los Angeles who do whatever it takes to achieve their Hollywood dreams,” reports Deadline.

But this isn’t the first time CBS has plucked a show idea from a popular blog or Twitter feed. In 2010, the network tried, and failed, with the short lived “$#*! My Dad Says,” featuring William Shatner.

From there, the network announced a new series based off of another Twitter feed: “Shh … Don’t Tell Steve” (@shhdonttellsteve); however, decided to pass on it in March 2011.

To get a feel of what the comedy may encompass, we turn to Tumblr blog #hollywoodassistants:

Photo: Hollywood Assistants Tumblr

Photo: Hollywood Assistants tumblr

Photo: Hollywood Assistants Tumblr

Photo: Hollywood Assistants tumblr

Photo: Hollywood Assistants Tumblr

SEE ALSO: 15 most expensive celebrity engagement rings >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.