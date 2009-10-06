CBS Will Keep Letterman Investigation In-House

In-house counsel deal with sexual harrassment questions and office romances on a fairly regular basis. It’s probably fairly rare to look into internal extortion issues.



But that is of course what’s happening at CBS, and the investigation is going to be kept in the family — bad news for any law firms hoping to get a piece of the Letterman action.

CBS general counsel Louis Briskman told The Am Law Daily that in-house counsel will be conducting the investigation into what exactly happened with the attempted extortion. “We have [lawyers] dedicated to doing news work and people dedicated to entertainment work, so we’re on top of this in-house,” Briskman says.

Though he confirmed there would be an investigation, he would not say what exactly they would be investigating.

So far it’s so far been reported that:

one of their long-time employees tried to extort $2 million from one of the network’s biggest stars (covering both the news and entertainment divisions, as Newsday notes);

that said biggest star has had multiple relationships with underlings; and

that the would-be money-grubber apparently had a lot of information about the star and it’s unclear (at leat publicly) if the inforamation came from current employees in addition to past employees

With facts like these already out in the public, there will be no doubt be a long list of questions asked in private.

Read Am Law’s full report here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.