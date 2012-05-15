CBS Just Approved A New TV Series Based On Groupon For Next Season

If you didn’t already have enough of Groupon on your computer, now it’s coming to your television too.



CBS has approved a new sitcom for next season based on the popular daily deal website, starring Christopher Mintz-Plasse from Superbad and Nicholas Braun from Red State, Vanity Fair reports.

The new show is confusingly titled Friend Me, a name that would seem a better fit for Facebook, but perhaps Bargain With Me just didn’t test well in focus groups.

According to Vanity Fair, the show is about two “twentysomething best friends, Evan and Rob, [who] move from their hometown of Bloomington, Indiana, to Los Angeles to begin their exciting new lives working at Groupon.”

CBS picked up the show’s pilot back in January and must have liked what they saw. Here’s the original synopsis of the show from the pilot:

20-something best friends, Evan and Rob, move from their hometown of Bloomington, Indiana to Los Angeles to begin their exciting new lives working at Groupon. Evan is having trouble breaking his old slothful habits and rather than go out after work to explore LA and meet new people, prefers to play online poker with his buddies back home. Rob has different plans and is determined to drag Evan, kicking and screaming, along with him.

Which Internet company will be the next to get a TV show or movie?

