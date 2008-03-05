CBS: "Jericho" Is A Sort-Of Web Hit

Rabid Web fans helped convinced CBS to give “Jericho” a second chance after the show was cancelled last spring. And now that the show has returned to TV, fans are watching the show online, too.



CBS says the broadcast of the show’s Feb. 12 season premiere drew 7.13 million viewers. But the network said its website recorded 520,000 streams of the show during the first week after broadcast.

If every one of those streams was an individual viewer, that’d be a pretty impressive number — more than 7% of the show’s broadcast viewers. But they only represent someone who starts a stream of a show, and anyone who stops and starts would be counted twice. CBS says about 40% who start a show watch all the way through, about the same as broadcast TV.

And for all the online hype around “Jericho,” it wasn’t CBS’s most show popular online. The second week of “Big Brother” was, with 1.76 million full-episode streams and 170,000 clip streams in the first week after broadcast.

Still, “Jericho”‘s numbers do hold up quite nicely compared to other Web video. The first, and most-watched 8-minute episode of Quarterlife got a total of 839,668 views on MySpace, YouTube and Imeem together, then dropped considerably. The next seven episodes averaged 85,000 viewers a week.

Related: ‘Quarterlife’ Jumps To NBC, Bombs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.