CBS's Possible Twitter TV Show Title: 'Shat My Dad Says'

We told you before that CBS signed a deal with Justin Halpern to co-write a sitcom based on his Twitter account, shitmydadsays. The network recently announced that they tapped actor William Shatner to play the “dad.”



Now, according to Nina Tassler, CBS’s entertainment president, the network needs to consider a more PG-rated title.

The Hollywood Reporter asked the hard-hitting question:

THR: What are some of the potential titles for “Shit My Dad Says”?

Tassler: Um, one is “Shat My Dad Says.”

Ha! At least it’s FCC friendly!

