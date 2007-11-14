Bebo's Anti-Hulu Pitch: We Play Your Video, You Keep The $

CBS and Viacom have yet to join up with Hulu, the NBC/Fox JV. But they’re happy to get their stuff on Bebo, the raucous social network that has 40 million users and a dominant foothold in the UK.

At the rollout of Bebo’s “Open Media” platform today at the Bryant Park hotel, Bebo’s bizdev director Ziv Navoth was able to concisely explain his company’s appeal to new content partners: “Come to Bebo; you keep 100% of the ad revenue yourself,” he said. “We’re not interested in taking a cut.”

Hulu, by contrast, won’t give its content partners more than 70% of sales. So what’s in it for Bebo? It won’t make any money directly from episodes or clips of “CSI” or “Celebreality.” But the video should help drive traffic, keep users around more, and help the site differentiate itself from competitors Facebook and MySpace.

Meanwhile CBS’s omnipresent digital guru Quincy Smith, who spoke at the event (because he’s omnipresent), said he’s still talking to Hulu.com. Planned to meet with them today, in fact. Requisite “digital is important” soundbite: “We compete with Lonely Girl much more than we compete with American Idol.”

