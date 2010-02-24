CBS Tries To Make Janet Jackson's Exposed Boob offence Go Away

CBS is headed back to court over the $550,000 it was fined for Janet Jackson’s infamous wardrobe malfunction.



According to the AP,

The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia had thrown out the FCC fine as arbitrary. But the U.S. Supreme Court ordered the court to reconsider, leading to new arguments Tuesday.

The malfunction, which took place at the 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show, violated the FCC’s decency standards.

CBS is arguing that it should not be held responsible for the 19 seconds of fleeting nudity, while the FCC’s lawyer Jacob Lewis says “the duration of the offence is not the only factor. And he argues that CBS was warned the act might include some shocking surprises,” AP reports.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.