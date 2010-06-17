CBS Tosses Some Snark At 48 HR Magazine

CBS did not return our calls seeking comment Monday when we reported on its “unreasonable” demands for 48 HR Magazine, with which it’s currently embroiled in a legal dispute over the trademark for the show “48 Hours.”



But a spokesperson for the network fired off the following snarky response to TVNewser:

After some productive discussions, the other side has seen the error of their ways and they have agreed to vacate the use of our trademark name. rumour has it that they will now call themselves ‘The New York Times Sunday Magazine,’ and we have no problem with that.

