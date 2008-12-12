CBS To Merge CNET, CBSNews.com Newsrooms (CBS)

CBS (CBS) finally found redunancies between CBS Interactive and $1.8 billion acquisition CNET and will today announce it’s merging the CBSNews.com and CNET newsrooms.



Paidcontent says there will be layoffs, but doesn’t have a number.

Ealier this week, we learned CNET exec Mickey Wilson will take the top marketing seat in the combined company, pushing out CBS Interactive’s former CMO Patrick Keane.

On Wednesday, CBS topper Les Moonves said that though CNET and CBS Interactive will earn $1 billion in revenues by 2010, he wouldn’t do the deal again today — not at a $1.8 billion valuation, at least.

“The CNET deal was in May.…Life was very different,” Moonves told a conference audience. He said that though “I love the acquisition…we would not be doing that acquisition today.”

See Also:

CNET Exec Wins Top Marketing Job At CBS Interactive (CBS)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.