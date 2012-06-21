CBS Takes A Stab At ABC With Fake Press Release Promoting 'Dancing ON The Stars'

Saying CBS is bitter about ABC getting the green light for “The Glass House” is an understatement. Last Monday, ABC launched their “Big Brother” copy-cat show, “The Glass House,” which features contestants living in a house, knocked off one by one with the remaining house guest winning a cash prize, almost mirroring the former long-running CBS summer hit.



In a last-minute attempt, CBS tried—and failed—to get a judge to issue a temporary restraining order to prevent ABC’s show from airing last Monday.

So, if you can’t beat ’em, CBS decided to get even.

In what may be the most bitter PR stunt ever, CBS issued a fake press release for proposed show, “Dancing on the Stars.”

Clearly a jab at ABC’s popular “Dancing with the Stars,” the show would follow celebrities as they perform dancing on the graves of “Hollywood’s most iconic and well-beloved stars of stage and screen.”

From the release:

“This very creative enterprise will bring a new sense of energy and fun that’s totally unlike anything anywhere else, honest,” said a CBS spokesperson, who also revealed that the Company has been working with a secret team for several months on the creation of the series, which was completely developed by the people at CBS independent of any other programming on the air.

… “After all,” the spokesperson added, “people who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.”

Seriously, CBS? What’s there to be embarrassed by?

Ratings and reviews for “The Glass House” have been atrocious.

Let it go, guys. You lost the battle. Shake the dirt off your shoulders, get back up on your horse and continue riding. This is just making it look worse.

Read the entire (fake) press release below:

CBS ANNOUNCES DEVELOPMENT OF “DANCING ON THE STARS,” AN EXCITING AND COMPLETELY ORIGINAL REALITY PROGRAM THAT OWES ITS CONCEPT AND EXECUTION TO NOBODY AT ALL

Los Angeles, June 20, 2012 – Subsequent to recent developments in the creative and legal community, CBS Television today felt it was appropriate to reveal the upcoming launch of an exciting, ground-breaking and completely original new reality program for the CBS Television Network.

The dazzling new show, DANCING ON THE STARS, will be broadcast live from the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, and will feature moderately famous and sort of well-known people you almost recognise competing for big prizes by dancing on the graves of some of Hollywood’s most iconic and well-beloved stars of stage and screen.

The cemetery, the first in Hollywood, was founded in 1899 and now houses the remains of Andrew “Fatty” Arbuckle, producer Cecil B. DeMille, Douglas Fairbanks, Jr., Paul Muni, Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel, George Harrison of the Beatles and Dee Dee Ramone of the Ramones, among many other great stars of stage, screen and the music business. The company noted that permission to broadcast from the location is pending, and that if efforts in that regard are unsuccessful, approaches will be made to Westwood Village Memorial Park, where equally scintillating luminaries are interred.

“This very creative enterprise will bring a new sense of energy and fun that’s totally unlike anything anywhere else, honest,” said a CBS spokesperson, who also revealed that the Company has been working with a secret team for several months on the creation of the series, which was completely developed by the people at CBS independent of any other programming on the air. “Given the current creative and legal environment in the reality programming business, we’re sure nobody will have any problem with this title or our upcoming half-hour comedy for primetime, POSTMODERN FAMILY.”

“After all,” the spokesperson added, “people who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.”

