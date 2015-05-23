Illegally leaked 'Supergirl' pilot is expected to reach 1 million downloads in 24 hours

CBS/Warner Bros. Television ‘Supergirl’ pilot has already been downloaded more than 25,000 times.

The pilot episode for CBS’s “Supergirl” has gone up, up and away on the internet.

It leaked online late Thursday night and has already been downloaded more than 25,000 times. It’s expected to reach one million downloads by Saturday morning.

According to TorrentFreak.com, two torrent sites led the charge. LOL and DiMENSiON released the download originally, but the availability of the files is expected to increase as other Torrent sites get their hands on them and media spreads the word about the leak.

LOL is apparently offering a smaller size download file while DiMENSiON’s file is more than 15 times the size of LOL’s and a quality that should work for HD viewing.

Apparently, the leaked video doesn’t show the signs of being a screener, such as on-screen warning messages about sharing the screener, messages about who owns it, etc.

The leak arrives just a couple weeks after CBS officially announced it’s going forward with the series and six months ahead of its November premiere date.

A CBS representative declined to comment for this article.

hbogo.com ‘Game of Thrones’ was the most pirated TV show of 2014.

Online piracy of TV and movies have plagued the industry for years. And as people have increasingly moved away from using cable and satellite TV services, it has become a popular way for cord-cutters to watch their favourite shows.

In 2014, HBO’s “Game of Thrones” had the dubious honour of being the most-pirated TV show with about 48.4 million downloads that year.

As a result, many TV networks are exploring options that give cord-cutters a legal avenue to watch their programming. With “Game of Thrones” piracy as it is, it’s no surprise that HBO has been a leader in the movement to offer its own standalone subscription streaming service. HBO Now launched in April.

And by the way, CBS has also launched its own streaming service called CBS All Access. Full seasons of CBS’s already aired programming are available on the service. So, “Supergirl” is only available right now via illegal downloads.

