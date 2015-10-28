10 ways 'Supergirl' is just like 'Superman'

The much-anticipated new “Supergirl” series finally premiered on Monday, and it should have left “Superman” fans very pleased.

Why? The pilot episode showed great regard for the Man of Steel, with several references to him (but not by name) and his heroic history. He actually appears on the pilot, though we don’t see his face.

Nevertheless, the episode went to great lengths to show viewers that Supergirl and her more famous cousin are from the same legacy, Krypton pods and all.

Here are 10 ways CBS’s “Supergirl” is just like “Superman”:

Both Superman and Supergirl escape Krypton in pod-like spaceships. Though sent to protect her baby cousin, Supergirl's pod is caught in the Phantom Zone where time doesn't pass. When she finally arrives to Earth years later, her cousin has grown into the man known as Superman. CBS Supergirl aka Kara gets her own set of adoptive parents. The Danvers will end up raising the young Kryptonian. In a nod to Superman stories of yore, they're played by 'Lois and Clark' star Dean Cain and Helen Slater, who played Supergirl in the 1984 film named for the character. They both also cameoed on The CW's 'Smallville.' It's a small world, at least in comic-book adaptations. CBS Clearly, the family known as the House of El has journalism in its blood. Kara follows in her cousin's footsteps and decides to work in news. Again, like her cousin, she works for a taskmaster: media mogul Cat Grant (Calista Flockhart). Michael Yarish/CBS Like her cousin, Kara can immediately protect her identity by dressing like a geek. Glasses, a ponytail, and tragic outfits are just enough to keep others from seeing who she really is. CBS From the Christopher Reeve movies to 'Smallville,' we have memorable scenes of Clark having to jump (albeit hard and high) a couple times before being able to fly. Supergirl does the same. CBS Kara is forced into action by a dangerous plane incident (and her adoptive sister onboard, no big deal). Planes are used to incite Superman into first using his powers in many of the Superman mythologies. CBS Escaped alien prisoners are a recurring theme in Superman stories (see: Christopher Reeve's 'Superman II'). Supergirl will apparently face many escaped convicts, including some who were put away by her mother. CBS Superman had Lois Lane, but Supergirl does one better. Kara has Jimmy Olsen (Mehcad Brooks) on loan from her cousin, and Winn Schott (Jeremy Jordan) to bounce between platonic coworker and potential love interest. Matthias Clamer/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. The gift of choice. When Kara wonders why her cousin didn't reveal that he wanted her to don the costume and become a hero, Jimmy Olsen says that he wanted her to decide for herself -- just like he did. Darren Michaels/CBS Enough with these abstract nods to Superman. The show gives Kara something she can feel: Superman's baby blanket, which will serve as her new cape. 'This one doesn't shred,' Jimmy Olsen says. CBS

