CBS Is Suing ABC For Ripping Off One Of Its Reality Shows

Julie Chen hosts the CBS summer reality show Big Brother.

Photo: CBS screengrab

This summer, ABC plans to air “The Glass House,” a show where contestants live together in a house where viewers vote the players off one by one. Sound familiar?



CBS believes “Glass House” is a near perfect reflection of their summer hit, “Big Brother,” which will kickoff season 14 July 12.

The network filed a lawsuit Thursday claiming the show not only mirrors its series; however, ABC also hired 19 former “Big Brother” staffers to create the new show.

Among the 19, two top producers and an ABC programming director for “Glass House” worked on “Big Brother.” CBS claims this violates prior non-disclosure agreements through giving away show secrets.

ABC denied any wrongdoing in a statement, calling the lawsuit meritless.

