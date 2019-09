After Tim Tebow delivered his latest miracle in the first round of the NFL playoffs, the CBS Studio crew was like the rest of us, dumbfounded. So they signed-off by doing the only thing that seemed appropriate considering the circumstances…By Tebowing.



Here is the video…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.