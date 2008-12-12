CBS Streaming SEC College Hoops Live (CBS)

Precisely the kind of stuff we’d expect people to watch live on the Web: CBS will stream 12 SEC college basketball games live this season, starting this Saturday, including the SEC championship in March.



CBS Sports says it’ll stream the games using Microsoft’s (MSFT) Windows Media video in widescreen (16:9) format.

Schedule:

CBSSPORTS.COM 2008-09 SEC COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Sat., Dec. 13 Indiana @ Kentucky (4:00 – 6:00 PM ET) Rupp Arena, Lexington, Ky.

Sat., Jan. 24 Memphis @ Tennessee (3:30 – 6:00 PM ET) Thompson-Boling Arena,, Knoxville, Tenn.

Sun., Jan. 25 Florida @ Vanderbilt (1:30 – 3:45 PM ET) Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tenn.

Sat., Feb. 7 Ole Miss @ Vanderbilt (1:00 – 3:00 PM ET) Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tenn.

Sat., Feb. 14 Kentucky @ Arkansas (1:00 – 3:00 PM ET) Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Ark.

Sat., Feb. 21 Tennessee @ Kentucky (1:00 – 3:00 PM ET) Rupp Arena, Lexington, Ky.

Sat., Feb. 21 Army @ Navy (1:00 – 3:00 PM ET) Alumni Hall, Annapolis, Md.

Sat., Feb. 28 LSU @ Kentucky (4:00 – 6:00 PM ET) Rupp Arena, Lexington, Ky.

Sun., March 1 Tennessee @ Florida (2:00 – 4:00 PM ET) O’Connell centre, Gainesville, Fla.

Sat., March 7 Kentucky @ Florida (2:00 – 4:00 PM ET) O’Connell centre, Gainesville, Fla.

Sun., March 8 Alabama @ Tennessee (12:00 – 2:00 PM ET) Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tenn.

Sun., March 15 SEC Championship (1:00 – 3:30 PM ET) St. Pete Times Forum, Tampa, Fla.

