CBS Stops Paying Accused Letterman Extortionist

The man accused of trying to extort millions from David Letterman is no longer getting his paycheck.



Joe Halderman is a producer at CBS’s “48 Hours” but was suspended with pay following his arrest. But as of two weeks ago, the New York Post says, his status was changed to “suspended-without-pay.”

A source told the Post that it was determined that Halderman violated the morals clause of his contract, though no information is provided as to what that “morals” clause says.

Halderman is due in court in Manhattan today, where his attorney, Gene Shargel, plans to ask the judge to dismiss the attempted first-degree larceny charge and to challenge the sufficiency of the evidence submitted to the grand jury, The New York Times reports. Such a move, the paper says, in common a common first step in defending a criminal case.

