CBS Sports Fires Blogger Who Prematurely Reported Joe Paterno's Death

CBS Sports has fired blogger Adam Jacobi for reporting Joe Paterno’s death before it actually happened. The report proved to be unsubstantiated, leading to an apology from CBS Sports.



Here’s what Jacobi had to say on the matter:

I had an awesome 17 months with CBSSports.com. I’m sorry to everyone, most importantly the Paterno family, for how it ended. — Adam Jacobi (@Adam_Jacobi) January 27, 2012

In the end, CBS had to let me go for the Paterno story going out the way it did, and I understand completely. Thanks, everyone, for reading. — Adam Jacobi (@Adam_Jacobi) January 27, 2012

