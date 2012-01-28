CBS Sports Fires Blogger Who Prematurely Reported Joe Paterno's Death

Lorenzo Arguello

CBS Sports has fired blogger Adam Jacobi for reporting Joe Paterno’s death before it actually happened. The report proved to be unsubstantiated, leading to an apology from CBS Sports.

Here’s what Jacobi had to say on the matter:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.