CBS Sells Out The Super Bowl

Gillian Reagan

CBS just announced that they sold out the Super Bowl.

Here are some of the companies that are paying between $2.5 and $2.8 million for the spots:

  • Audi
  • Honda
  • Hyundai
  • Chrysler’s Dodge
  • Cars.com
  • Budweiser
  • Coca-Cola Co.
  • Pepsi’s Doritos
  • Walt Disney Pictures

Some first time advertisers:

  • Boost Mobile
  • US Census Bureau
  • Religious group Focus on the Family

Read more:

CBS Trashed For Airing Tim Tebow Anti-Abortion Rant on Super Bowl

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.