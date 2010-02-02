CBS Sells Out The Super Bowl

CBS just announced that they sold out the Super Bowl.



Here are some of the companies that are paying between $2.5 and $2.8 million for the spots:

Audi

Honda

Hyundai

Chrysler’s Dodge

Cars.com

Budweiser

Coca-Cola Co.

Pepsi’s Doritos

Walt Disney Pictures

Some first time advertisers:

Boost Mobile

US Census Bureau

Religious group Focus on the Family

