More people watched CBS's 'Scorpion' finale than any other scripted show on Monday Night

CBS’s tech nerd procedural “Scorpion” ended its first season on a high note when it became Monday night’s most-watched scripted show.

“Scorpion” earned a strong 2.1 rating with the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 18-49 and averaged 10.4 million viewers, according to preliminary Nielsen numbers. That’s an 11% and 9% lift over last week’s numbers, respectively.

Its closest competition came from “Mike & Molly” and “2 Broke Girls,” which both earned a 1.9 rating. Fox’s “Gotham” was the second highest-rated drama of the night with a 1.5.

A solid performer for CBS all season, “Scorpion” averaged a 2.3 rating and 10.95 million viewers.

Jessica Miglio/FOX Fox’s ‘Gotham’ was the second highest-rated drama of the night.

Already renewed for a second season in January, “Scorpion” has helped fuddy-duddy CBS gain some viewers in the younger demos — something the network is going to have to build on as it prepares to air its “Supergirl” series.

“Scorpion” is also one of the network’s most streamed series, which typically means younger viewers are watching the show — another good sign for CBS.

Based on a true story, “Scorpion” follows computer expert Walter O’Brien (Elyes Gabel) and his team of brilliant techies as they help keep the U.S. safe from high tech threats.

Amid the many executive producers on the show, including “Star Trek” producers Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci, is Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun.

“Scorpion” will return in the fall.

