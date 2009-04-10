CBS Scores 75% Spike In March Madness Streaming

CBS (CBS) has released its final figures for March Madness On Demand, and the service saw healthy growth from last year.



7.52 million uniques for its video player, up 58% from last year

8.6 million hours served — that’s up 75% from 2008.

A quick bit of maths shows March Madness viewers spent, on average, 1 hour 9 minutes on the site.

The so-called “Boss Button,” a clever hack to hide the player should someone walk by, was clicked 2.77 million times. Since the “boss button” is now a Comcast (CMCSA) ad, that’s a nice win.

That makes the new media picture a lot brighter than TV: While ratings were up a few per cent over last year for early games, the NC vs. Michigan State final was the lowest-rated championship game ever, with 17.6 million viewers, down 11% from last year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.