CBS Insists It Has Not Yet Decided To Fire Katie Couric

CBS News (CBS) shot down a report Wednesday that implied that anchor Katie Couric was preparing to leave the network and her post on its flagship evening newscast as soon as next January, saying no such decision had been made.

“We are very proud of the ‘CBS Evening News,’ particularly our political coverage, and we have no plans for any changes regarding Katie or the broadcast,” a spokeswoman said in a statement.

The Wall Street Journal reported on its website Wednesday that Couric was “likely to leave” before her $15-million-a-year contract expires in 2011, perhaps after the next presidential inauguration.

It’s no secret that the network has been disappointed by the performance of the “CBS Evening News,” which lost viewers after Couric took over the anchor chair in 2006 and lags in third place behind rival broadcasts on NBC and ABC.

Meanwhile, SAI TV analyst Michael Learmonth commented on the breaking story:

It’s probably true, and connected to the CNN overtures. Bottom line: the networks can’t afford their news divisions anymore and CBS is in the worst shape. But even [Disney’s] Iger said the other day that ABC News was challenged. NBC, which has a cable network, keeps cutting staff, so they’re not alone.

