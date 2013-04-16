CBS: Saudi Man In Custody Was Tackled By Bystanders At Boston Marathon

The Saudi Arabian man who is reportedly in police custody following the Boston Marathon bombing was chased and tackled by bystanders shortly after the blast, according to CBS.



Senior correspondent John Miller, a former assistant director of the FBI, reported this:

There is an individual in custody … he is not free to go.

He is a Saudi national who was near the scene of the blast. When the blast happened he began to run. Now, in context, a lot of people began to run. A civilian who thought he was acting suspiciously chased him down and tackled him and then turned him over to Boston police, saying, I saw this guy hanging around over there acting suspiciously. And then he ran. That may mean a lot, it may mean nothing at all.

Miller added that the man was fully cooperative but was denying any involvement in the bombing.

