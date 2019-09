CBS's Moonves: We Don't Need Cable Because We Have The Internet

The ad business and CBS shares are in the tank, and no one seems to care that the CNET acquisition made them the world’s 8th-largest Web company. Must be time for CEO Les Moonves to go on CNBC.



CNBC’s trio of interviewers didn’t elicit much this morning, but credit Moonves for sticking to his guns. Unlike NBC U, it doesn’t sound like CBS is going to go out and splash cash on cable channels. That won’t help, Moonves says, because even though the average household has 180 channels, it really only watches 12.

CBS is a content company, he says, and wants to work with YouTube and Silicon Valley. And now that CBS owns CNET, it’s a major distributor of video on the Web. But here’s what Moonves didn’t explain: just how does CBS (CBS) plan to get that content to the living room TV?

CNBC’s Joe Kernen: YOUR NETWORK IS MAYBE MORE DEPENDENT ON TRADITIONAL MEDIA THAN OTHER NETWORKS.



CBS’ Les Moonves: NOT OUR NETWORK, OUR CORPORATION.



Kernen: YOUR CORPORATION. AS A RESULT, MAYBE A SLOWDOWN IN ADVERTISING IS REFLECTED EVEN MORE AS WE SHOWED THE STOCK. SUMNER, WHO WANTED TO SPLIT VIACOM AND CBS FOR SHAREHOLDER VALUE, IT’S RESULTED IN PROBABLYNOT WHAT HE EXPECTED. OBVIOUSLY, THE ENVIRONMENT IS PROBABLY A LOT DIFFERENT OF WHAT HE ENVISIONED AS WELL. AND YOU’RE THE NUMBER ONE NETWORK IN PRIMETIME.



Moonves: WE ARE THE NUMBER ONE NETWORK. IT’S BEEN TWO YEARS SINCE THE SPLIT, A LITTLE OVER TWO YEARS.AND OBVIOUSLY THE MEDIA COMPANIES HAVE BEEN HURT BY THE DOWNTURN IN THE ECONOMY. IT’S AFFECTED ADVERTISING.A LOT OF OUR BUSINESS IS ADVERTISING, AND CLEARLY IT’S BEEN AFFECTED BY THAT. OBVIOUSLY, OUR LOCAL BUSINESS HAS BEEN HURT BY THE REDUCTION IN THE AUTOMOTIVE CATEGORY, WHICH IS A BIG PART OF IT. MAY I ADD THE POLITICAL SEASON THAT IS UPON US WILL HELP US A LOT. CLEARLY, WE’RE IN FOR A VERY EXCITING ELECTION. WE’VE GOT A LOT OF INTERESTING CHARACTERS, AS WE’VE SEEN IN THE LAST COUPLE OF WEEKS. A LOT OF INTERESTING PERSONALITIES. WE THINK IT’S GOING TO BE GREAT theatre AND BRING A LOT OF MONEY INTO OUR LOCAL STATION GROUPS. LOOK, WE ARE PREPARED. WE’VE DONE A LOT OF THINGS TO CUT SOME COSTS AS WELL AS OPERATE OUR BUSINESSES VERY EFFICIENTLY. AND WE THINK, AS SOON AS THE ECONOMY BEGINS TO COME BACK — AND WE’RE NOT AS PESSIMISTIC AS SOME — WE THINK WE’RE IN A GREAT POSITION TO GROW.



CNBC’s Becky Quick: LES, WE TALK TO ECONOMISTS ALL THE TIME. AND MORE AND MORE STRATEGISTS, THE ECONOMISTS ARE SAYING THE END OF THIS YEAR, THE FIRST HALF OF NEXT YEAR IS LOOKING PRETTY ROUGH AT THIS POINT. WHAT DO YOU SEE THAT THEY DON’T?



Moonves: OUR NATIONAL BUSINESS, WE ARE VERY PLEASANTLY SURPRISED BY THE UP FRONT MARKETPLACE.ALL THE NETWORKS, WE WERE UP HIGH SINGLE DIGITS, VOLUME WAS GOOD. ALL FOUR NETWORKS DID EXTREMELY WELL. NBC JUST CAME OFF A PHENOMENAL OLYMPICS.I COMPLIMENT MY COMPETITOR.



Kernen: DID YOU CALL JEFF?



Moonves: NO, I DIDN’T CALL HIM.



Kernen: WOULD YOU LIKE TO SAY ANYTHING NOW.



Moonves: WE E-MAILED A FEW TIMES, AND I CONGRATULATED HIM ON THE GREAT JOB THAT NBC DID, MUCH AS I HATED TO COMPLIMENT HIM. BUT THEY REALLY DID, AND I THINK IT’S OUTSTANDING FOR NETWORK TELEVISION THAT NIGHT AFTER NIGHT THE RATINGS WERE UP CONSIDERABLY FOR THE OLYMPICS.



Kernen: THAT HAPPENS VERY RARELY. WHAT ABOUT THE NETWORK MODEL?



Moonves: NO, IT DOESN’T. THERE’S SOMETHING THAT’S ALWAYS UNDERESTIMATED — I KNOW YOU CABLE GUYS HAVE A SLANT AGAINST IT.



Kernen: THAT’S WHAT WE’RE SAYING. YOU NEED SOME CABLE.



Moonves: THERE IS NO PLACE ELSE ON EARTH YOU CAN AGGREGATE THOSE KIND OF PEOPLE. TO GET 25 MILLION PEOPLE TO WATCH “CSI.” GET 37 MILLION PEOPLE WATCH THE VICE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE THE OTHER NIGHT. NETWORK TELEVISION IS THE BEST GAME IN TOWN.



CNBC’s Carl Quintanilla: 20 YEARS AGO WE WOULDN’T SAY A SEVEN SHARE IS IMPRESSIVE.NOW IT’S NOT THAT BIG OF A DEAL.



Mooves: I WOULDN’T SAY A SEVEN SHARE IS IMPRESSIVE. IT’S A DIFFERENT SCALE. NETWORKS. NOW THE AVERAGE AMERICAN HOUSEHOLD HAS 180 CHANNELS. THE GOOD NEWS IS THEY STILL ONLY WATCH 12 OF THEM REGULARLY.THE FOUR BROADCAST NETWORKS ARE ALWAYS AMONG THOSE 12. ONCE AGAIN, IN TERMS OF per cent, IN TERMS OF EFFECTIVENESS, NETWORK TELEVISION IS STILL TREMENDOUS.



Quintanilla: DO YOU THINK, AS A RESULT OF THE STRIKE, WHICH DIDN’T HELP, THERE WAS A STRUCTURAL MIGRATION OF PEOPLE WHO WATCHED BROADCAST TELEVISION AND ARE NOW WATCHING CABLE INSTEAD? OR MORE OF IT.



Moonves: WE DON’T KNOW YET. ONCE AGAIN, THERE WAS A STRIKE. WE GOT BACK IN THE MIDDLE OF APRIL. WE’RE BEGINNING THE SEASON. THIS IS MY favourite TIME OF THE YEAR. FOOTBALL SEASON STARTS ON SUNDAY.



Kernen: DO YOU NEED TO MOVE MORE QUICKLY AWAY FROM TRADITIONAL MEDIA INTO NEW MEDIA? CAN YOU DO IT?



Moonves: WE HAVE.



Kernen: PEOPLE SAY 45% PREMIUM, WHY PAY SO MUCH? IS THAT GOING TO WORK?



Moonves: YOU KNOW WHAT, WE ARE NOW THE EIGHTH LARGEST INTERNET COMPANY IN THE WORLD. PEOPLE ALWAYS SAY YOU OVERPAID. THEY WILL SEE THE RESULTS.THEY’LL SEE HOW THE ODD THING IS WE WERE criticised WE’RE TOO TRADITIONAL. THEN WE MAKE THIS ACQUISITION AND MAKE A BIG PLAY TO GET INTO NEW MEDIA, WHICH I’M THRILLED ABOUT. WHEN YOU SEE HOW THE INTEGRATION WITH CNET AND CBS WORKING TOGETHER, CLEARLY WE’RE MOVING TOWARDS THE FUTURE AWAY FROM THE PAST.



Kernen: IS SUMNER (Redstone) EXPRESSING ANY FRUSTRATION? I DON’T REMEMBER WHERE VIACOM’S STOCK WAS AT THAT POINT. IN THE MYSPACE, YOUTUBE. ALTHOUGH I DON’T KNOW IF CBS IS GENERATING ANY INTEREST OUT OF YOUTUBE.



Moonves; WE WEREN’T INVOLVED IN THE YOUTUBE DISCUSSION. I KNOW ALL THOSE GUYS IN SILICON VALLEY. WE ARE UP TO SPEED WITH THEM. WE’RE A CONTENT PROVIDER. THE ENTIRE MEDIA SPACE IS DOWN RIGHT NOW. I THINK WALL STREET IS UNDERESTIMATING THE SECTOR. SUMNER HAS THE SAME FRUSTRATIONS THAT I DO. HE’S VERY SUPPORTIVE OF ME, OF VIACOM, CBS, THE WHOLE ENCHILADA. HE IS FLYING HERE FOR THE OPENING OF OUR TERRIFIC RESTAURANT WITH MR. KRAFT TOMORROW NIGHT. HE’S HEARD SUCH GREAT THINGS ABOUT IT. THE ECONOMY IS GOING TO CHANGE. WE’RE MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION. WE’RE MOVING INTO NEW MEDIA. AND I THINK THE PROSPECTS ARE GREAT.



Kernen: ARE YOU GOING TO BE ABLE TO REPLACE A “CSI”? IS IT GETTING OLD IN THE TOOTH?



Moonves: “CSI” IS YEAR EIGHT. “LAW AND ORDER” IS YEAR 17 OR 18. CASE IN POINT.SEE, I’M ALWAYS SAYING NICE THINGS ABOUT NBC. “CSI” IS STILL ONE OF THE TOP 10 SHOWS IN AMERICA. WE’RE DOING VERY WELL.



Quintanilla: NOT LONG AGO PEOPLE WERE WRITING OFF THE CW (network). THEN ALONG COMES “90210” AND “GOSSIP GIRL,” KA BOOM.



Moonves: PEOPLE LOVE TO MAKE PRONOUNCEMENTS, SUCH AND SUCH IS DEAD.WHEN I TOOK OVER THE NETWORK IN 1995, CBS IS DEAD. HERE WE ARE ALIVE IN 2008, AND WE’RE THRIVING. THE NIGHT BEFORE, “GOSSIP GIRL” OPENED VERY BIG. WE’RE VERY EXCITED ABOUT IT. MY 23-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER, WHO WAS A HUGE “90210” FAN WAY BACK LOVED IT. THAT’S ALL I CARE ABOUT.

