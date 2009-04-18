CBS Runs 20% To Cap Off Good Week For Big Media

CBS shares had a nice run today, jumping 20% to cap off a week that saw noticeable moves among the Big Media players.

The CBS pop could’ve been sparked by NBC’s weak report, its place in the deal to put its programming on YouTube, or the good feelings created by The Pirate Bay defeat in a Swedish court.

And to think, we put CEO Les Moonves on the Endangered CEO list just a few days ago.

