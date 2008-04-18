CBS Reorganizes Digital Unit, Opens Valley Office

CBS Interactive (CBS) is bringing on a CFO, opening an office in Silicon Valley, and reorganising the executive ranks in a bid to show growth for the unit.
CBS Interactive president Quincy Smith added Bryon Rubin as EVP and CFO, a new post to direct financial strategy for CBS’s digital operations, including the CBS Audience Network, CBSSports.com, CBSNews.com, CBS Mobile and Last.fm.
Rubin had previously worked as a senior exec in CBS’s corporate development and M&A group. Smith explained the rationale: “adding Bryon to the team … clearly shows how seriously we are taking the growth and acquisition opportunities in this space.”
Smith also announced the opening of a CBS office in Menlo Park, headed by COO Steve Snyder, as well as new general managers for two of four divisions:
- Anthony Soohoo, founder of Dotspotter.com (which CBS acquired last year), becomes GM of the CBS Audience Network, CBS.com, Dotspotter.com, WallStrip.com and MobLogic.v.
- Jason Kint, who currently manages CBSSports.com, including March Madness On Demand, adds CBSNews.com.
- Jeff Sellinger continues to run CBS Mobile, a post he was named to in March.
- Last.fm will continue to be run by its co-founders, Felix Miller, Martin Stiksel and Richard Jones.
