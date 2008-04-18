CBS Reorganizes Digital Unit, Opens Valley Office

CBS Interactive (CBS) is bringing on a CFO, opening an office in Silicon Valley, and reorganising the executive ranks in a bid to show growth for the unit.



CBS Interactive president Quincy Smith added Bryon Rubin as EVP and CFO, a new post to direct financial strategy for CBS’s digital operations, including the CBS Audience Network, CBSSports.com, CBSNews.com, CBS Mobile and Last.fm.

Rubin had previously worked as a senior exec in CBS’s corporate development and M&A group. Smith explained the rationale: “adding Bryon to the team … clearly shows how seriously we are taking the growth and acquisition opportunities in this space.”

Smith also announced the opening of a CBS office in Menlo Park, headed by COO Steve Snyder, as well as new general managers for two of four divisions:

Anthony Soohoo, founder of Dotspotter.com (which CBS acquired last year), becomes GM of the CBS Audience Network, CBS.com, Dotspotter.com, WallStrip.com and MobLogic.v.

Jason Kint, who currently manages CBSSports.com, including March Madness On Demand, adds CBSNews.com.

Jeff Sellinger continues to run CBS Mobile, a post he was named to in March.

Last.fm will continue to be run by its co-founders, Felix Miller, Martin Stiksel and Richard Jones.

