CBS Radio (CBS) Replaces XM (XMSR) On AOL

Ailing CBS Radio found a way to build its digital presence: by streaming its stations on AOL. CBS Radio will power AOL Radio, replacing XM Satellite Radio (XMSR), which had previously provided free streams for the service. CBS (CBS) will sell the advertising and said the two will develop enhancements including a new player and “complete support for the Mac.” The deal includes CBS mega-stations such as New York’s WFAN and Los Angeles’ KROQ.



