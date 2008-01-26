CBS Radio Picks Up

CBS says ratings at its 140 radio stations were up 6% this fall. Good news, since the company has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with the unit. And nice to see the company back up CEO Les Moonves’ earlier assertions that things were getting better. Next step: Translating those ratings bumps into revenue gains, which is harder than it should be, given that ad money continues to migrate out of the industry.

