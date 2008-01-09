CBS' Quincy Smith: Truth-teller

We’re unabashed Quincy Smith fans at SAI. Not because the CBS interactive boss has turned his company into a Web winner — it’s too early to see results from his manic dealmaking. We like Quincy because he is both insightful and frank, rare qualities in his line of work.

Here, for instance, Quincy comes clean to CNET about the rationale behind CBSNews.com’s partnership with Digg, a deal it struck shortly after canning a good chunk of its staff: The Digg army is much cheaper than editorial employees.

“Generally speaking, CBS News has to start getting the community to do more work. It has beautiful, top-tier editorial, but online breaking news is a reasonable commodity,” he said. “Digg is a perfect partner in that area. I can see us doing a lot more with Digg. I can see us doing a lot more with other community-inspired sites.”

And, for good measure, a nice poke at rival NBC and Fox’s Hulu.com:

For the time being, he’s open to the fact that other news sites have partnerships with Digg and that CBS will ultimately have deals with other community sites, too. “There’s nothing exclusive on it,” Smith asserted. “There’s no exclusivity on the Web, and when there is, it usually sucks.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.