CBS Putting Full-Length Episodes On YouTube (CBS, GOOG)

CBS and YouTube have inked a deal to show full-length TV shows on the video site, starting out with old episodes of “Star Trek,” “Beverly Hills 90210” and “MacGyver,” and new episodes of “Dexter,” “Californication” and “The Young And The Restless,” AdAge reports.



It’s the first time YouTube is putting full-length shows from a partner with any sort of regularity, according to YouTube exec Jordan Hoffner said. He also said that more partners will be announced shortly.

The videos are playing in YouTube’s new theatre Viewer, which plays at a higher quality, and it’s going to have pre-roll, mid-roll and post-roll ads – unlike other YouTube content, which only has post-rolls.

The player looks good, and CBS is making a smart move by putting its content on the most-watched video site. But note that CBS isn’t making the same content available that it’s giving to Hulu or other partners.

