CBS Pulls Plug On Web Show MobLogic

CBS has stopped full-time production of MobLogic, the politics-heavy video show co-created and hosted by Lindsay Campbell (SA 100 #89).



MobLogic launched in March as a sequel of sorts to Wallstrip, a cheeky show about stocks that CBS bought for about $4 million last year.

AllThingsD scribe Peter Kafka says the team will keep putting up MobLogic episodes “on their own from time to time.” CBS will assign Campbell to something else within the company — she’s on contract — and producers Adam Elend and Jeff Marks are now working on “Novel Adventures,” a “soap opera/book club hybrid,” according to Kafka.

Disclosure: Wallstrip creator Howard Lindzon is an investor in our parent company.

