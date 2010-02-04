CBS President Denies rumours Of Katie Couric's Salary Cut

The New York Post and Matt Drudge reported this morning that Katie Couric‘s reported $15 million-a-year salary will drop when her contract expires next year.



But CBS News and Sports president Sean McManus publicly refuted the claims, telling Politico, “I have not had any thought to change Katie’s role, Katie’s salary, anything to do with it.”

Those laid off CBS News producers might wish he did.

Read more details at Politico.

