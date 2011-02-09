Sean McManus Is Out At CBS News, To Be Replaced By Bloomberg's David Rhodes

Some major changes were just announced at the upper levels of CBS News today.



Sean McManus, president of CBS News and Sports, is returning exclusively to the sports division as chairman, the New York Times reported. McManus has been the president of both the news and sports division for five years.

Jeff Fager, current executive producer of “60 Minutes,” will be named chairman of CBS News Tuesday — and David Rhodes, currently the head of Bloomberg TV, will become president of CBS News under Fager (who will remain in charge of “60 Minutes.”)

What does it mean that Bloomberg’s Rhodes is taking on the position of CBS News’ president? There is speculation that this portends a merger between Bloomberg and CBS News.

