CBS Predicts $4 Million Per Super Bowl Ad In 2013—Here's Today's Ad Brief

In case you weren’t Super Bowled out, CBS president and CEO Les Moonves predicted that they would pull in an average of $4 million per 30-second spot in Super Bowl XLVII. That would be a 14 per cent increase from 2011’s $3.5 million average price tag.



Facebook will release its timeline for brands this month.

Former Y&R chief executive Hamish McLennan has been hired to oversee global brand relationships with News Corp.

After spending only six months as a VP creative director at Arnold Worldwide, Tim Allen is leaving to become a creative director at SapientNitro’s Boston office.

Glam Media has hired former global director-digital connections at Anheuser-Busch InBev Erin Matts as its chief digital marketing officer. Glam is expected to file for an IPO later this year.

Michael Craven has been hired by Kirshenbaum Bond Senecal + Partners as executive creative director on BMW and other accounts.

Both Ari Merkin and David Rolfe are leaving Crispin Porter + Bogusky for other posts.

