Obama's Approval Rating Is Now In Total Freefall

Wow!



New CBS/NYT poll puts Obama’s approval rating at 41 per cent … his lowest level ever in the series. Freefall.

Photo: CBS

Pollsters are blaming gas prices. Evidently 54% of respondents believe gas prices are something the President controls.

This doesn’t appear to be a one-off. A WaPo poll from this morning showed the same trend.

As we pointed out earlier, this is shaping up to be eerily similar to the beginning of 2011. The stories we were writing then were almost identical.

For some more commentary on why these polls are weird, see here >

