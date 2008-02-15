CBS: Our Upfront Is On

The writers are back and now Les Moonves wants at least part of the TV business back the way it used to be. After spending some time on the fence about holding an Upfront presentation/party, CBS issued the following statement a few minutes ago:



CBS STATEMENT REGARDING ITS 2008 UPFRONT PRESENTATION

CBS plans to hold a presentation for advertisers at Carnegie Hall in New York on Wednesday, May 14. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

Other than CBS, Fox has said it will definitely thow a party, and now ABC says it will, too, even though, Bob Iger called the week-long glitz-fest an “anachronism” last week. Jeff Zucker said in January he’s done hosting upfronts, but NBC typically kicks off Upfront week on Monday and we bet NBC throws some kind of an event and calls it something else.

Related: Will The Upfronts Really Go Away?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.