'Training Day' TV pilot is moving forward at CBS

Warner Bros. Pictures ‘Training Day’ movie starred Ethan Hawke, left, and Denzel Washington.

The 2001 cop drama “Training Day,” starring Denzel Washington as a crooked LA cop and Ethan Hawke as his rookie partner is one step closer to coming to television.

CBS has ordered a pilot from “Training Day” director Antoine Fuqua and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Variety reported.

Fuqua will executive produce and direct the pilot. The series would take place 15 years after the events in the movie, set in the LAPD with the rookie cop being black and the veteran corrupt cop being white.

The movie followed a day in the life of Jake Holt (Hawke) as he goes through a training course with a rogue narcotics officer (Washington). Written by David Ayer (director of “Suicide Squad”), Washington’s performance led to a Best Actor Oscar win.

Fuqua’s latest movie, “Southpaw,” recently opened in theatres. His next movie, a remake of “The Magnificent Seven,” will be released in September 2016.

CBS has already adapted two movies for TV: “Rush Hour” and “Limitless.”

