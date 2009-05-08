Weak Ad Market Crushes CBS

Dwindling ad revenues forced CBS operating income down significantly from where it was last year, leading Les Moonves and co. to post a net loss of $55.3 million (or $0.08 per diluted share) during its Q1, compared to a profit of $244.3 million or $0.36 per diluted share last year. Analysts expected CBS to post a profit of $0.08 per share.



Revenues for the quarter also fell from $3.65 billion during Q1 2008 to $3.16 billion this year.

Operating income was $107.5 million, down from $524.2 million last year.

In prepared remarks, Sumner Redstone continued to express confidence in Moonves’ leadership: “During a tremendously challenging period, Leslie and his team continue to manage CBS with distinction. I have no doubt that the actions we are taking today, together with the strength of our industry-leading content, will translate to significantly better results once the economy improves.”

Specific segment results for the quarter from CBS’ press release are below.

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Revenues 2009 2008

Television $2,230.6 $2,544.7

Radio 259.7 363.5

Outdoor 379.9 496.9

Interactive 133.6 52.9

Publishing 161.7 201.6

Eliminations (5.6) (5.5)

Total Revenues $3,159.9 $3,654.1

Three Months Ended

March 31,

OIBDA 2009 2008

Television $228.7 $448.4

Radio 52.2 122.3

Outdoor 25.1 101.5

Interactive 8.2 1.1

Publishing .1 17.1

Corporate (28.5) (26.0)

Residual costs (36.0) (22.4)

Total OIBDA $249.8 $642.0

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Operating Income (Loss) 2009 2008

Television $184.7 $404.8

Radio 43.7 115.0

Outdoor (38.2) 44.1

Interactive (11.6) (2.7)

Publishing (2.1) 14.6

Corporate (33.0) (29.2)

Residual costs (36.0) (22.4)

Total Operating Income $107.5 $524.2

