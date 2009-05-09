CBS Ratings Still Up, Even Though Revenues Are Down

Yesterday CBS reported that its TV revenues were down 12% this quarter from the same point last year, but the network is still the only major broadcaster whose primetime ratings are up this season compared to the 2007-2008 season. The ratings at ABC, Fox, NBC and The CW are all down from last season.



So, basically more people are watching CBS’ shows, even though the network’s making less money off of them. We’re sure Les Moonves and co. are thrilled.

Here’s the updated chart, through the week ending May 3, courtesy of TV by the Numbers:

