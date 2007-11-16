CBS on Dan Rather: Self-Serving, Pub-Seeking Nutcase

CBS filed its motion to dismiss Dan Rather’s lawsuit. The company took the predictable stance: Dan Rather was once a great man and a valued colleague. It’s too bad he has since gone insane.

With press coverage like this, one wonders if Dan is not praying silently that the lawsuit will be dismissed. How he persuaded himself that this was a good idea, we’ll never know.

