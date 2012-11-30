CBS Newscaster Accidentally Calls Prince William 'Douche Of Cambridge'

New York’s local CBS News anchor Robert Morrison accidentally called Prince William a “douche” Wednesday while teasing a segment about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.



“Also the reason why the latest royal visit was extra special for the Douche—Duke—and Duchess of Cambridge,” Morrison said with a bit of a laugh.

Watch his unfortunate slip of the tongue below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

