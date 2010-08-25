CBS News Ratings Plunge Back To All-Time Low

Looking fabulous — but fewer people are looking.

The news isn’t getting any better for TV evening news broadcasts, especially at CBS.The NYT’s Brian Stelter:



On a week that included the anchor Katie Couric’s trip to Afghanistan, the “CBS Evening News” recorded its lowest total viewer rating in nearly 20 years, tying a record that it set in June.

Last week, the broadcast averaged 4.89 million viewers for the week; two of those days featured Ms. Couric’s reports from Afghanistan.

The ratings for the “CBS Evening News” have been eroding for decades, as have the ratings for its competitors at NBC and ABC. But because the CBS newscast is mired in third place, it receives more attention when it reaches a record low.

Nielsen has only been publishing specific ratings since the early 1990s, so, technically, these ratings are a 20-year low. But audiences were much bigger in the decades leading up to the 1990s. So let’s just call it what it is–an all-time low.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.